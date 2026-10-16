Lamont adds $12.7 million to CT heating assistance for low-income families

Connecticut has been allocated more than $75 million in federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance funding, according to members of the state’s Congressional delegation.

The state has also added $12.7 million to ensure nearly 100,000 low-income families can get a full tank of home heating oil by November, Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday at the Community Agency of New Haven.

The additional state money comes from a special fund created to mitigate federal funding cuts.

“This is one small way we can give a little bit of relief as the colder days are ahead of us,” Lamont said, promising to keep low-income families warm this winter.

The money will guarantee that a full 275-gallon tank of oil is delivered per family,” said state Senator Cathy Osten, co-chair of the Appropriations Committee.

“We are now going to allow bundling, which will allow a full tank for every person that applies for low-income heating assistance. That’s important,” she said.

State lawmakers will consider allocating more money to help families make it through the winter when they return to Hartford in January. Osten said.

Meanwhile, members of the state’s federal delegation say they’ll seek additional LIHEAP funding when Congress returns after the midterms.