Murphy hits campaign trail for Democrats ahead of midterms

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is hitting the campaign trail for Democratic Senate candidates nationwide ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

He’s headed to Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Minnesota, and New Hampshire.

Among the candidates he’ll stump for are Abdul El-Sayed, Angie Nixon, Roy Cooper, and Chris Pappas—Democratic nominees from across the left’s political spectrum.

“Democrats have great candidates with big ideas running across the country,” Murphy said. “I’ve been investing in candidates and causes this whole cycle, and I’m looking forward to hitting the road to help with this final push to victory in November.

“While the Trump Administration and his Republican Party are focused on making life easier for themselves and their corrupt billionaire buddies, Democrats will win with a populist agenda to lower costs, make life more affordable, and restore power to the people,” he continued.

He’ll spend the rest of his time campaigning in Connecticut, according to a press release from his campaign.

CT’s junior senator isn’t up for re-election until 2030.