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Democrats trail Republicans in U.S. Senate campaign ad spending, report finds

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 6, 2026 at 8:02 AM EDT
The United States Capitol complex.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
The United States Capitol complex.

Democrats lag Republicans in U.S. Senate campaign ad spending since Labor Day, according to the latest report by the Connecticut-based media watchdog Wesleyan Media Project.

The report finds that nearly $1 billion has been spent on midterm campaign ads since Labor Day.

And the U.S. Senate races alone approached $500 million in spending between Sept. 8 – the day after Labor Day – and Sept. 27.

“It's an unbelievable amount of money,” said Erika Franklin Fowler, the project's co-director.

“And I think even though we had expected advertising costs to continue to go up because they have always continuously gone up, I think the amount of money being poured into this election is astonishing,” Fowler said.

Democrats have an advantage in House races but lag Republicans in Senate races, with the Texas and Ohio races topping spending.

“Whereas pro Republican ads are trying to remind people that Democrats are the party of higher taxes and so if they want lower taxes they should be voting Republican.”

About 60% of the money that’s been spent went to broadcast ads, with Democrats having an advantage in House spots but lagging Republicans in Senate spots – where the Texas and Ohio races top the list.
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Connecticut News Wesleyan Media Project2026 CT Midterm ElectionsCampaign AdsU.S. SenateCivics
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma