-
Two self-funded billionaires are spending so much money on advertising in the Democratic primary for U.S. president that it might affect future races.…
-
Michael Bloomberg is prepared to spend $31 million on TV ads in 32 states as he announces his entry into the 2020 race for president. That means the 2020…
-
Candidates in the 2020 presidential race have spent six times more on digital media than on TV ads since the beginning of the year. That’s the finding of…
-
A new study by the Wesleyan Media Project finds Republican candidates are praising President Donald Trump at record rates in their advertising for…