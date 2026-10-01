Voters assured CT election system is secure

Voters concerned about the integrity of Connecticut's November election have been assured the state’s election system is secure.

The state’s voting system has paper backup and is offline to prevent hacking, said Alexander Russell, head of the Voting Technology Research Center at UConn.

He spoke at a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Connecticut at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Wednesday.

“We have never once seen any evidence of tabulator failure. And specifically, no evidence of tampering or foul play,” Russell said.

“We have so many procedures in place for safety and transparency in the process,” said Brenda Falusi, the Democratic registrar of voters in Tolland.

"I invite anybody to come into our offices. All of our registrars are in your community. All of our registrars are in your community. They are your neighbors. They are your friends,”

Falusi said.

The election officials spoke at a forum organized by the League of Women Voters.

Connecticut towns have both a Republican and a Democratic registrar of voters to ensure accountability.

Absentee ballots for the November election will be issued on Friday.