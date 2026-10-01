© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters assured CT election system is secure

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 1, 2026 at 7:50 AM EDT
Lorie Shaull from St Paul, United States
/
CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Voters concerned about the integrity of Connecticut's November election have been assured the state’s election system is secure.

The state’s voting system has paper backup and is offline to prevent hacking, said Alexander Russell, head of the Voting Technology Research Center at UConn.

He spoke at a forum organized by the League of Women Voters of Connecticut at the state Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Wednesday.

“We have never once seen any evidence of tabulator failure. And specifically, no evidence of tampering or foul play,” Russell said.

“We have so many procedures in place for safety and transparency in the process,” said Brenda Falusi, the Democratic registrar of voters in Tolland.

"I invite anybody to come into our offices. All of our registrars are in your community. All of our registrars are in your community. They are your neighbors. They are your friends,”
Falusi said.

The election officials spoke at a forum organized by the League of Women Voters.

Connecticut towns have both a Republican and a Democratic registrar of voters to ensure accountability.

Absentee ballots for the November election will be issued on Friday.
Tags
Connecticut News VotingElection Security2026 CT Midterm Elections
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma