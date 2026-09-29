CT ban on pistols easily converted to machine guns takes effect on Oct. 1

A new Connecticut gun law that bans semiautomatic pistols that can be easily converted into fully automatic machine guns takes effect on Oct. 1.

Firearms manufacturer Glock has challenged the new law in court. They say it’s unconstitutional. So have gun rights groups like the National Shooting Sports Foundation, based in Connecticut.

The state is not deterred, Governor Ned Lamont said, who signed the law.

“We want to make it a little more difficult to turn a pistol into a machine gun,” Lamont said after meeting with high school students in New Haven on Monday.

“I think it’s constitutional to keep people safe,” he said.

“I think it’s a reasonable law. I think we’d have much fewer gun deaths if we could do this nationwide,” Lamont said.

Glock and the gun rights groups say the law unfairly penalizes law-abiding manufacturers and gun owners for potentially illegal modifications made by criminals.

His office will aggressively defend Connecticut against efforts to erode the law, state Attorney General William Tong had said.