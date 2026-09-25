Did ICE break state law when masked agents entered a Meriden courthouse?

A Connecticut state law called the TRUST Act says ICE agents can't wear masks or make arrests in courthouses without a warrant. Agents appeared to do just that in Meriden.

Masked ICE agents entered a courthouse in Meriden on Wednesday, apparently breaking a state law designed to prevent federal immigration overreach.

Video posted on social media shows masked agents going into the courthouse, ignoring activists who told them what they were doing was illegal.

“Why do we have the mask covers here?” one activist yelled at agents. They responded, “Back up!”

“It’s against the law!" multiple other activists yelled. "You’re not supposed to be in the building!"

The Connecticut Mirror reported one woman was injured when a courthouse staffer pushed her back in the crowd. ICE agents allegedly pepper-sprayed another activist.

Connecticut state law bans ICE agents from wearing masks and doesn’t let them arrest people in courthouses without a warrant.

Governor Ned Lamont told reporters ICE agents didn't have a warrant.

"They're getting a lot more aggressive," Lamont said. "You saw what happened in Danbury weeks ago."

ICE agents confirmed they arrested a man who had been in the courthouse for a DUI violation and said he had also been issued a removal order in 2023. An ICE spokesperson also said judicial court marshals impeded the arrest.

"The ability of law enforcement to make arrests of criminal illegal aliens in courthouses is common sense," the ICE spokesperson said in a statement. "It conserves valuable law enforcement resources because they already know where a target will be. It is also safer for our officers and the community. These illegal aliens have gone through security and been screened to not have any weapons."