At the United Nations, Murphy counters Trump’s foreign policy message

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) was at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

Murphy, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said he considers it “part of his responsibility” to counter President Donald Trump’s foreign policy views to global leaders and U.N. delegates.

“I just finished a meeting with the Mexican Foreign Minister; I'll be meeting with allies in Europe, in the Middle East,” Murphy said. “It's really important for Democrats to be here to show our friends and allies that the American people don't support Donald Trump's withdrawal from the world and his decision to only engage in the world if it's based on a platform of corruption.”

The U.N. General Assembly is held every year in Manhattan. The opening days bring high-level world leaders to U.N. headquarters for meetings and speeches.

It’s not unusual for members of Congress to attend the high-profile event — Murphy has attended in years past. However, Democrats are particularly outspoken this year because of the war in Iran.

Trump’s speech was on Tuesday morning.

He used his time at the podium to bash the U.N., which Trump has long criticized as being too critical of American foreign relations. He also spoke about the war in Iran, threatening to "annihilate the Islamic Republic.”

“I have a big decision to make,” Trump said. “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before? Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East, or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

Murphy said he was only at the U.N. for a half day.