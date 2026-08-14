New Haven to provide free and affordable afterschool care for 2,000 kids

New Haven will give 2,000 of its students free or deeply affordable afterschool care this year.

The new program, called the New Haven Afterschool Initiative, is for kids in Pre-K through 8th grade. It will run from dismissal until 5:30 p.m., and feature enrichment, sports and mentoring.

“This initiative not only supports our students by providing an enrichment opportunity, but it also provides a vital service to our working families in our community by ensuring that our students are in safe spaces after school hours,” City Superintendent Madeline Negrón said.

One hundred slots will be available at each of the city’s elementary and middle schools.

Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said the program builds on the success of the New Haven Tutoring Initiative.

“This is a really big deal,” Elicker said. “When you've got programs that are a couple of days a week, it just doesn't work for most people. This is the first time in any of our recollections that we've had comprehensive after-school programming for all New Haven Public Schools.”

The program will be free for low-income families and cost $25 a week otherwise.

That tuition, combined with $1 million in funding from the city, and some remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars, will pay for the program.

Registration opens on Monday, August 17 and is first come, first served.

“Some people are speculating that enrollment's going to be filled up on the first day,” Elicker said. “Some people are speculating that maybe we won't get full enrollment. It probably will depend on the school, but we're going to see.”

Several organizations are partnering with the city for the program. They include the New Haven Community Services Administration, New Haven Youth and Recreation Department, New Haven Public Schools, New Haven Counts and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Haven.