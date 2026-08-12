Former CT Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman dies at 80

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Flags are flying at half-staff in Connecticut for Nancy Wyman. The Brooklyn, New York-born former lawmaker will be remembered as a "tireless advocate for all things Connecticut," according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Wyman got her start in local politics — on the Board of Education in her adopted hometown of Tolland. She entered statewide politics in 1986, winning election as the representative for the state's 53rd district. In 1994, she was elected State Comptroller, the first woman to hold the position. She served in the role for 17 years.

Then, in 2011, she was elected Lieutenant Governor alongside Governor Dannel Malloy, and served for eight years in that role. Finally, after leaving office, she served for a little more than a year as the chair of the state Democratic Party.

"As a legislator, she carried with her the same passion for education policy she was known for on the Tolland Board of Education," Susan Bysiewicz said, the state's current Lieutenant Governor. "As our state’s fiscal watchdog, Nancy was an ardent advocate for equitable, affordable access to health insurance. And as lieutenant governor, she got the job done, breaking numerous ties to advance significant policy decisions. As party leader, Nancy helped guide so many. Nancy was a friend to many, well-liked and deeply respected by her many colleagues—regardless of party."