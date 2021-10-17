-
Outgoing Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman will be the new chairwoman of the Connecticut Democratic Party.72-year-old Wyman has been a state…
Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman announced on Thursday that she won’t be running for governor in 2018, clearing the way for a fresh face in the…
Members of the Connecticut House of Representatives were back in Hartford on Thursday in special session to vote on Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy’s…
Governor Dannel Malloy says millions of dollars in savings contained in the Connecticut budget depend on lawmakers also passing his criminal justice…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says he will seek a second term in office. The Democrat made the announcement Friday following a meeting of the State…