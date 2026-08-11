Trump administration sues CT over tuition for undocumented immigrants

The Trump administration is suing Connecticut over a state law that allows undocumented residents to pay in-state tuition.

Federal prosecutors argue that the Connecticut law discriminates against U.S. citizens.

“Congress long ago made clear that States cannot put illegal aliens over our Nation’s own citizens,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward said. “By granting illegal aliens in-state tuition, New York, Vermont, and Connecticut are doing just that. No more. As of today, we have now sued every state in the Second Circuit that seeks to thwart Congress’s clear prohibition by placing aliens over citizens. And our efforts will not cease until President Trump’s promise is fulfilled: illegal aliens will not receive benefits denied to our Nation’s own citizens.”

The law has been in place since 2011. To qualify for in-state tuition, a student must complete four years of high school in Connecticut and receive a diploma.

The Trump administration has filed similar lawsuits against 16 other states over the past few months.

In statements, Governor Ned Lamont (D) and Attorney General William Tong (D) said they planned to fight the lawsuit and remain committed to access to education for everyone.

“Connecticut is proud to have one of the best education systems in the nation, and we believe that our economy works best for everyone when more people have access to education opportunities,” Lamont said. “The Trump administration’s priorities remain completely out of touch with working families and the middle class.”

“Note to Trump—stay out of Connecticut,” Tong added. “How we run our schools and teach our kids is none of your business and you have no authority to force the sovereign State of Connecticut to deny our kids a future.”