Connecticut Children's Hospital agrees to end treatments for transgender kids

Connecticut Children’s Hospital will stop offering treatments for transgender children as part of an agreement with the Trump administration.

That includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, which hospitals typically call " g ender-affirming care," but what the Department of Justice referred to as "sex-rejecting procedures" in its announcement.

Connecticut Children’s said last year it would wind down its youth gender-affirming services, along with Yale-New Haven Health.

The newly announced settlement with the Trump administration includes a full stop to the treatments and an undisclosed monetary fine; the Department of Justice said the treatments violate federal law.

The DOJ also said the hospital will set aside $500,000 for what it calls "medical care for [p]eople living with the harmful consequences of 'gender-affirming care.’"