© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Connecticut Children's Hospital agrees to end treatments for transgender kids

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 7, 2026 at 10:44 AM EDT
The U.S. Department of Justice building.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
The U.S. Department of Justice building.

Connecticut Children’s Hospital will stop offering treatments for transgender children as part of an agreement with the Trump administration.

That includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery, which hospitals typically call "gender-affirming care," but what the Department of Justice referred to as "sex-rejecting procedures" in its announcement.

Connecticut Children’s said last year it would wind down its youth gender-affirming services, along with Yale-New Haven Health.

The newly announced settlement with the Trump administration includes a full stop to the treatments and an undisclosed monetary fine; the Department of Justice said the treatments violate federal law.

The DOJ also said the hospital will set aside $500,000 for what it calls "medical care for [p]eople living with the harmful consequences of 'gender-affirming care.’"
Tags
Connecticut News Connecticut Children's Medical CenterTransgender
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin