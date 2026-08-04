A week of early voting begins ahead of CT primary

Connecticut voters have been encouraged to take advantage of a week of early voting that began on Monday, leading up to the state’s August 11 party primaries.

State voters should vote early and disregard any concern of problems at the poll, said Laura Smits, president of the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, at a news briefing with Governor Ned Lamont on Monday.

“Regardless of what you’ve heard nationally, turn down the noise, focus on Connecticut,”

Smits said.

“We believe in fair elections. Our elections are secure and we make sure that at every step of the process your right is protected. The people who run elections do their jobs professionally and they are there to help you,” she said.

Early voting in Connecticut is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day this week, through Sunday at town and city halls throughout the state, with extended hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Voters can only cast their ballot in the town or city where they are registered to vote.

The state’s early system began in 2024 with about 800,000 voters casting early votes.

Only party-affiliated voters are allowed to vote in the party primaries, which include a challenge to incumbent Democratic Governor Ned Lamont from Josh Elliott, a state representative from Hamden.