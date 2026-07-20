Himes debunks Trump’s election interference claims

The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee is debunking President Donald Trump’s claims of foreign interference in voting in American elections.

Trump’s claims are not backed up by U.S. intelligence, said U.S. Congressman Jim Himes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, on Friday.

"Trump is okay with the 2016 election, which he won. He’s okay with 2024, which he won. It's the 2020 one, which he lost, and he is incapable of admitting that he lost it. Even though it’s been litigated in dozens and dozens of cases,” Himes said.

He said the election security rhetoric is part of a dangerous strategy Trump has designed to erode public trust in democratic institutions if the GOP loses the upcoming November election.

Himes said he’s speaking out to defend the reputation of members of the nation’s intelligence community whom he oversees and has immense respect for.