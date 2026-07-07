CT GOP renews push for ban on trans athletes after Supreme Court ruling

Connecticut House Republicans on Tuesday celebrated the Supreme Court ruling that allows states to ban transgender people from girls' sports teams.

They want their state to be the next to pass a law similar to those in Idaho and West Virginia.

“Our schools need to insist that it is females playing in women's sports,” State Representative Tracy Marra (R-Darien) said. “It's a very easy concept. Fairness is not hate, truth is not discrimination, and we need to protect our girls.”

The first federal challenge to transgender athletes competing on girls' sports teams came from athletes in Connecticut.

Christy Mitchell’s daughter, Chelsea, is one of the plaintiffs in the ongoing Title IX case. Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools was filed against the Connecticut Interscolastic Athletic Conference in 2020, after two transgender runners were allowed to participate in girls' track meets.

“Chelsea lost four state championship titles. And as the Supreme Court acknowledged, these things matter to young girls,” Mitchell said. “For nearly a decade, Connecticut state officials, the CIAC, and local school boards have recklessly ignored biological reality, and girls have paid the price.”

The case has been paused since last summer pending decisions in Supreme Court cases like last week’s West Virginia v. B.P.J. case.

Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban transgender girls from girls' sports teams in Connecticut in multiple past sessions.

However, CT has a Democratic supermajority, and any legislation would need significant Democratic support. That’s not likely.

After the rulings came down last week, Governor Ned Lamont, who is currently running for re-election, was quick to defend transgender kids in his state. He accused Republicans of focusing on an issue that isn’t widespread, and said other issues deserve more attention.

“Sports may be the pretext, but the purpose of these laws is to send a message to transgender people, and to their families, that they should not exist. I will not lend Connecticut’s voice to that message,” Lamont said. “Transgender people deserve dignity and safety, and transgender kids deserve to be included and loved. Connecticut will focus its power where it belongs—on the things that actually keep women and girls safe: access to reproductive care, prevention of domestic and sexual violence, and strong gun safety laws.”

The next state legislative session begins on January 6, 2027.