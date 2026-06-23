Murphy slams alleged Trump White House corruption in Senate speech

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut slammed the Trump White House for what he calls massive corruption in a 30-minute floor speech titled “Trump’s 500 Days of Corruption” on Tuesday.

“He doesn’t have time to solve real problems because he’s making money for himself and his friends,” Murphy said.

He chronicled month-by-month instances of President Donald Trump, his family, and members of his administration allegedly using their position of power to enrich themselves and do favors for their billionaire buddies, including pardoning crimes at the expense of American taxpayers.

“And he’s betting that the corruption is so rampant that we stop hearing it,” he said, urging his colleagues to join in calling out corruption.

“The government of the United States does not exist to make Donald Trump rich.”

“It belongs to the American people. And after 500 days of corruption, Democrats and Republicans in this body and the American people should start acting like it,” Murphy said.

The speech is a follow-up to Murphy’s initial floor speech on White House corruption after the first 100 days of Trump’s second term, last year.