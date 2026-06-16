ICE signals it will ignore CT law banning masked agents

A masked ICE agent taunted a protester who told them they were breaking the law: "Who's going to arrest me?"

Governor Ned Lamont’s office said it’s deeply troubling that ICE agents say they’ll ignore a state law banning them from wearing masks.

Lamont signed a law last month banning masks on immigration agents -- along with other measures. A statement from ICE suggested it plans to ignore the law. It says it would endanger its officers, who frequently conceal their identities when detaining residents in public.

Recent videos shared by Hearst Connecticut Media show agents taunting civilians who told them they were breaking state law.

“Tell them to arrest me. Tell them. I dare you. Who’s going to arrest me?” said one agent.

Lamont said last week he’s not sure he has the power to arrest ICE agents if they break the law. But he said he will let them know he feels strongly about it.

A spokesperson for Lamont said ICE leadership should ask themselves if they went into the job to serve their communities or to feel powerful.