CT spends $35 million to backstop federal cuts to research at UConn

Connecticut is spending $35 million to backstop some of the recent federal funding cuts to academic research programs at UConn and UConn Health.

“In a small way, as a bridge to getting a little more sanity in Washington D.C., we are going to make sure that we continue at least the most vital of the R & D going on here at UConn,” Governor Ned Lamont said at an announcement of the state funding in Storrs on Thursday.

The Connecticut funding comes from a $500 million federal cuts response fund created by lawmakers using state budget surplus funds.

Lamont controls the distribution of the fund.

Research programs at UConn and UConn Health have had more than $95 million of their federal funding cut since President Donald Trump took office last year.

More than 1,700 faculty, staff and graduate assistants have salaries that are paid in part by the federal grants, according to UConn.