CT Senate to consider statewide cell phone ban in schools

Connecticut legislators moved forward with a bill that would implement a bell-to-bell cell phone ban in schools across the state.

The state House of Representatives voted in favor of a bill that prohibits students from using cellphones on school grounds during the school day. It’s an amended version of a bill introduced by Gov. Ned Lamont at the start of the session.

The amended House Bill No. 5035 would require Connecticut schools from K-12 to ban cell phone use for the entire school day. The ban would require students to store any “wireless devices” upon arrival at school. This would include personal tablets, laptops or smart watches. Exceptions may be made if a student uses their device in accordance with their IEP or individualized health care plan.

State Representative Jennifer Leeper is the House Chair of the Education Committee. Leeper said that despite any challenges in enforcing the ban, it would be beneficial for students and urged legislators to pass the bill. Leeper said she’s heard feedback from both teachers and students who are in support of a bell-to-bell ban.

“There is no data that shows it is good and actually lots of data that shows it is harmful for our kids to be filling all of those passing periods; study halls, lunch breaks, free time with their phone instead of connecting with one another," Leeper said.

In 2024, the State Board of Education and the State Department of Education (CSDE) issued guidance for school districts recommending policies to restrict cell phone use during the day. School districts were tasked with creating their own plans, resulting in a patchwork of policies across the state. But Lamont stated that about 65% of districts had already implemented a bell-to-bell ban on personal devices.

State Representative Moira Rader said she has spoken with parents and teachers who participated in focus groups and pilot programs to test a bell-to-bell ban. She said that the Guilford Public Schools tested the ban in the past year with much success.

“Cellphones are really damaging the educational opportunities of our kids, their social development. And there are so many negatives to it. Of course, they’ll use their phones after school, and they’ll use them to communicate and for all the important things that we know they're valued, but I really do hope others will support this bill,” Rader said.

While several legislators questioned the bill's feasibility, it passed by a 117-31 vote. The bill is headed to the state Senate, where it would need to pass a vote by the end of the session. If passed, it can then be signed into law by the governor. It would then go into effect on July 1, 2027.