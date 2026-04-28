CT enters into next phase of I-91 reconfiguration project

Connecticut officials say progress has been made on the Interstate 91 project near Meriden, but construction is far from complete.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the project began two years ago to address one of the state's most congested areas. The reconfiguration project includes construction on Interstate 91, Interstate 691, and the Route 15 interchange.

CT DOT Commissioner Garret Eucalitto said the area was not built to withstand the current level of traffic. He said that in the past three years alone, there have been close to 900 crashes, including one fatality.

“Our goal is to untangle this area and make it better for everyone, and that's exactly what we’re doing. We’re reconfiguring the interchange with upgraded ramps, longer merge distances, improved sightlines and modern bridges and roadways,” Eucalitto said.

Eucalitto said the newly constructed ramp to East Main Street from the Route 15 northbound bridge over I-91 in Meriden is expected to open to traffic this week. He said work will continue, but advised drivers to slow down near work zones and that speed cameras will be installed to ensure workers can safely complete the project.

Governor Ned Lamont said it includes a project labor agreement with the building trades that will create new jobs. Lamont said phase three of the project will begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed by 2030.

“Manufacturing and distribution facilities are knocking on the door, saying I understand how this is going to be a transportation hub. This means economic growth and development and opportunity in this area,” Lamont said

In its entirety, the reconfiguration project cost an estimated $712 million. However, funding is a combination of state and federal funding. The cost of completing phase one was covered by the state at $83.7 million. In the second phase, the state paid $50 million and received $200 million in federal funding. Most federal funding comes from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Lamont said that the third phase will be covered by approximately 80% federal funding and 20% state funding.

“By modernizing this critical interchange, we will ease congestion for commuters, improve the movement of goods across our state, and support long-term economic growth. From day one, we committed to delivering these improvements on time and on budget, and today’s progress shows we are getting it done for the people and businesses who rely on this corridor every day,” Lamont said.