CT House votes to enhance state’s new tire disposal program

The Connecticut House has passed a bill aimed at fixing a problem with its new tire stewardship program, which launched last month.

The program charges consumers a tire disposal fee that retailers redeem when the old tires are properly disposed of.

It has adversely affected Town Fair Tire, which has its corporate headquarters and the state’s largest tire warehouse in East Haven, said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford).

“They are seeing a surcharge on every tire, even though the tires are sold all over New England. So, it’s now put Town Fair stores in other states at a competitive disadvantage,” Candelora said.

“And they are threatening to leave and move their warehouse out of Connecticut,” he said.

The fix allows consumers to drop off old tires at their local transfer station without paying a disposal fee, said Deputy Speaker Joe Gresko (D-Stratford), former House chair of the Environment Committee.

“I’d like to thank the minority leader for helping in the negotiation, and thank the tire retailers; they have been providing a service to municipalities,” Gresko said.

Twenty-five municipalities have signed up for the program, and 60 are in line, he said.

The House passed the bill with an overwhelming 124-21 vote. It now goes to the Senate for action.