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CT Democrats push a budget plan that spends more than Lamont requested

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 1, 2026 at 7:44 AM EDT
Governor Ned Lamont.
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Governor Ned Lamont.

The majority of Democrats in the Connecticut General Assembly want to spend far more on some of their top priorities than Governor Ned Lamont's February budget proposal.

The lawmakers are taking action on a $25.6 billion budget plan that is 0.5% over the budget cap and $147.6 more than Lamont had requested.

It forms the basis for final budget negotiations over the next five weeks between the legislature and the executive.

“We use a lot of the foundations that the governor presented to us. Because there were some good ideas in there. We blended in with that with our subcommittee meetings,” said state Rep.Toni Walker (D-New Haven), the House chair of the Appropriations.

Human services, education and transportation are some of the areas where the majority of Democrats are spending more than Lamont, she said.

“We consider this a very serious and responsible budget for the people of Connecticut,” said state Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague), the Senate chair of the committee.

Some of the minority Republicans on the Appropriations and the Finance, Revenue and Bonding and committees voted against the plans.

They criticized the Democrats for spending more money and increasing long-term debt without providing enough tax relief for taxpayers.

The plans now head to the House and Senate for action.
Tags
Connecticut News budget surplusConnecticut budgetappropriationConnecticut General Assembly
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma