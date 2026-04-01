CT Democrats push a budget plan that spends more than Lamont requested

The majority of Democrats in the Connecticut General Assembly want to spend far more on some of their top priorities than Governor Ned Lamont's February budget proposal.

The lawmakers are taking action on a $25.6 billion budget plan that is 0.5% over the budget cap and $147.6 more than Lamont had requested.

It forms the basis for final budget negotiations over the next five weeks between the legislature and the executive.

“We use a lot of the foundations that the governor presented to us. Because there were some good ideas in there. We blended in with that with our subcommittee meetings,” said state Rep.Toni Walker (D-New Haven), the House chair of the Appropriations.

Human services, education and transportation are some of the areas where the majority of Democrats are spending more than Lamont, she said.

“We consider this a very serious and responsible budget for the people of Connecticut,” said state Senator Cathy Osten (D-Sprague), the Senate chair of the committee.

Some of the minority Republicans on the Appropriations and the Finance, Revenue and Bonding and committees voted against the plans.

They criticized the Democrats for spending more money and increasing long-term debt without providing enough tax relief for taxpayers.

The plans now head to the House and Senate for action.