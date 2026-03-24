CT lawmakers advance bills to hold ICE agents accountable

Connecticut lawmakers have advanced a couple of bills aimed at holding federal agents accountable for constitutional violations under state law.

The bills are state Democrats' response to the ICE killings of Renee Goode and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota, earlier this year.

It would protect Connecticut communities by allowing state civil suits against reckless federal agents, such as ICE, according to Attorney General William Tong, who supports the move.

“I don’t care who you are, if you are a federal agent or a state official, you don’t have the right to hurt somebody or kill somebody. And Connecticut law would be enforced against you if you do,” Tong said.

One of the bills codifies a policy that prohibits federal immigration enforcement in sensitive locations such as schools, churches and hospitals.

Some Republicans on the Judiciary Committee opposed the move.

“For the people of our state, we should make it safe and easy for the federal government to fulfill its statutory obligation; we shouldn’t make it difficult and dangerous,” said Representative Doug Dubitsky (R-Chaplin).

The bills now go to the House and Senate for action.