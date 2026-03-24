Fatal overdose deaths in CT down 45% since 2021

Connecticut has seen a dramatic decrease in overdose deaths over the last five years. Officials credit the availability of the overdose reversal drug Naloxone.

In 2021, more than 1,500 Connecticut residents fatally overdosed; by 2025, that number had decreased by 45%.

Evan Allard, the director of the state’s Intelligence Center, said the state has led the nation in combatting fatal overdoses.

"It's almost a direct correlation between the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services [DHMAS], their deployment of Naloxone, and an immediate decrease in fatal overdose deaths,” Allard said.

DMHAS has distributed hundreds of thousands of overdose prevention kits since 2022.

Officials said overdoses have historically spiked during summer months. Anyone can get a prevention kit — to find one, reach out to a local health department or community health center.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D) said she carries a kit in her car.

“I think everyone in our state should have one of these,” Bysiewicz said. “Carry it with you in your tote bag. Have it in your car's glove compartment. I'm a person who travels all over the state, and I want to be prepared in case I see someone who might need help.”