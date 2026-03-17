CT advocates rally in support of Just Cause eviction legislation

Connecticut housing advocates want to rally support for a bill that outlines tenants' rights after it passed out of the Housing Committee.

The proposed legislation, Senate Bill 257 or the Just Cause bill, would add protections for Connecticut renters by requiring landlords to provide a reason in the event of an eviction. Supporters of the bill said it will reduce housing instability and unfair evictions, which can lead to homelessness.

Several lawmakers and advocates rallied outside the state Capitol on Tuesday in support of the bill. Representatives from the Connecticut Tenants Union, CT Fair Housing Center, Make The Road CT and the Just Cause Coalition were present. Now that the bill has passed the Housing Committee, supporters said they hope to gain support to ensure it's passed and signed into law.

State Senator Martha Marx said the bill addresses the power struggle between landlords and tenants. Marx said the goal is to protect the rights and housing stability of Connecticut renters.

“All we are asking for is that you give a cause to kick somebody out of their home. Because that is what the landlords are doing,” Marx said.

Lawmakers said the policy does not bar evictions but seeks to end no-fault evictions, which they say represent more than 10% of all evictions. The bill also outlines protections for elderly, disabled tenants and family members of tenants.

State Representative Antonio Felipe addressed advocates at a rally on Tuesday. Felipe said the topic has been discussed in the General Assembly for years, but hopes this is the year it is signed into law.

“This is just a way to relieve costs; the cost is on you. And we’re sitting here deciding that now, we can make sure that we can relieve the cost burden for all of our residents, for all of our renters,” Felipe said. “How can you say no to that? I don't think you can.”