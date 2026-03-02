Blumenthal concerned the U.S. could be entering a 'forever war' in Iran

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he’s concerned the country could be headed toward what he calls a “forever war” in Iran.

He called this weekend’s strikes on the country a “war of choice” that likely wouldn't lead to regime change, which is what President Donald Trump (R) said he wants.

“We are in the midst of a spreading, apparently prolonged, war in the Middle East,” Blumenthal said. “It is spreading to the entire region with unknown costs and unspecified objectives, rejecting diplomacy while it was still possible. It is a war of choice with no imminent threat to either the homeland or to our regional allies, so far as I know from the intelligence that I've received and colleagues have confirmed.”

Both the House and the Senate are expected to vote on a War Powers Resolution this week, which would limit Trump’s power in the region. However, it faces an uphill battle in both chambers, and Democrats don’t have enough votes to overrule a presidential veto.

Blumenthal said the goal of regime change likely would not be achieved without American boots on the ground, which President Donald Trump said on Monday he won’t rule out.

“Aerial bombardment alone will be futile in changing the regime unless it is accompanied by other action, and that is what gives me the most fear, the risk of another forever war involving American boots on the ground, which I would oppose,” Blumenthal said.