CT juvenile justice advocates want changes to parole eligibility for young adults

Connecticut juvenile justice advocates are pushing legislation this year to expand the state’s early parole eligibility for crimes committed as minors to include people up to the age of 25.

Allowing earlier, mandatory parole hearings would help address brain development science by reducing long sentences for young adults, said Kathryn Thomas, a lawyer, clinical psychologist and researcher at Yale School of Medicine.

“Neuroscience research has shown that the brain continues to develop into the mid-to late 20s in ways that are relevant to decision making and impulse control,” Thomas said.

She spoke at a news briefing at the state Legislative Office building in Hartford on Wednesday.

“This bill gives people who made mistakes as young adults an opportunity to prove they are no longer the same person they were when they went in,” said state Representative Anthony Nolan (D-New London), a retired police officer and supporter of the bill.

The bill would allow individuals serving more than 10 years for crimes committed under the age of 25 to be eligible for parole after serving 12 years or 60% of their sentence.

The change could affect about 230 incarcerated people in Connecticut, according to advocates