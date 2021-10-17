-
Vice President Kamala Harris asked Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont if the state can help house some of the 19,000 migrant children that crossed the…
Should prisons be abolished? If they are, what would replace them? On the next Full Story, we conclude our two-part series on transforming criminal…
Earlier this month, a 16-year-old boy from New London ran away from a court-ordered juvenile treatment center. He’s still missing. Juvenile justice…
Half of all young offenders who were convicted of serious crimes and now serve time at the Manson Youth Institute in Cheshire where first arrested when…
Staff at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, which houses serious offenders younger than 21, say they’ve been injured more often on the job. And…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy thanked lawmakers and officials working in child welfare and juvenile justice for closing Connecticut Juvenile Training…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says that offenders between ages 18 and 21 should not be integrated into the adult prison system.Malloy told a group of…
Connecticut lawmakers, advocates and representatives from the corrections system voted on Thursday to approve a plan that would reform the state’s…
Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families is set to close its last juvenile prison by 2018, and on Thursday showed lawmakers a new plan to send…
Members of the Connecticut House of Representatives were back in Hartford on Thursday in special session to vote on Democratic Gov. Dannel Malloy’s…