CT advocates push for expanded health care policy amid federal cuts

A coalition of Connecticut advocacy groups wants state lawmakers to prioritize health care reform this session. They've launched a campaign called Health Justice Now to focus on the issue.

It’s run by groups that advocate for expanded health care each year, such as Husky4Immigrants and Health Equity Solutions. They said this year is different, due to federal cuts to Medicaid.

Tom Swan leads the Connecticut Citizens Action Group.

“We've heard some of our leaders say that Connecticut cannot be asked to fill the gap left by the federal government,” Swan said. “We not only reject this austerity frame, we are calling on our elected officials to commit to bolder action than we have seen previously.”

As many as 170,000 Connecticut residents could lose Medicaid coverage in the coming years because of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was passed with only Republican support and signed by President Donald Trump (R) in July 2025.

Among the things the group wants to see is a policy to reduce medical debt, redefine affordability and expand coverage options to all residents.

Kally Moquete of Health Equity Solutions said the problems should be addressed as systemic failures rather than individual issues.

“This campaign is about solutions, fairness and the courage to fix what we know is broken,” Moquete said. “Connecticut has the resources, the tools and the talent to do what is right. What we need now is the political will to act quickly and in the best interest of our low to moderate-income families.”

The legislature convened last Wednesday and is only in session for 13 weeks, since it’s an even-numbered year. In short session years, fewer bills are typically introduced and passed.

State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Middletown) chairs the Human Services Committee.

“We're going to be raising legislation to try to figure this out,” Lesser told the advocates on Tuesday. “How are we going to make health care affordable for the people of Connecticut? What are we going to do to make sure that our PCAs [patient care assistants], who take care of people with disabilities, get paid on time? What are we going to do to make sure that people who are struggling with medical debt don't have their lives ruined, their spouses' lives ruined, and their kids' lives ruined? What are we going to do to make sure that we are a state that is true to our core values, that takes care of one another?

“We got our work cut out for us, folks,” Lesser said.