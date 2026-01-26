Tong demands Grok remove nonconsensual AI sexual content

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has joined a coalition demanding that the platform X stop its AI chatbot from creating nonconsensual sexual images.

The coalition of attorneys general sent a letter to XAI, the company that owns X and Grok, its built-in artificial intelligence chatbot. The group of 35 state attorneys general said they are deeply concerned about the artificial-intelligence produced images.

On the platform, users with access to the AI assistant Grok can submit a variety of requests about posts. But recently, there have been reports that users have repeatedly prompted Grok to “undress” women and children or place them in sexualized contexts.

“I believe that the fight to protect ourselves and our children from technology and artificial intelligence will be the consumer fight of our time,” Tong said.

Users have asked, and Grok has compiled, with requests to generate images depicting children in minimal clothing or sexual situations. In the letter, the coalition notes that xAI has marketed the technology, which they said “appears to be a feature, not a bug.” Tong said the technology may be in violation of state and federal laws governing nonconsensual intimate images and the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

“xAI has enabled a torrent of vile sexualized content, including abusive and disgusting nonconsensual fake sexual images of women and children. Elon Musk and xAI unleashed this monster, and it’s on them to immediately pull down abusive content, decisively disable Grok’s ability to produce these images, and to hold bad actors on their platform accountable,” Tong said.

The coalition is demanding that Grok remove content that has already been produced and take action against users who created it. It also wants the platform to allow X users control over whether their content can be edited by Grok. A requirement to do so is expected to become federal law in May 2026, when the Take It Down Act becomes enforceable. Tong said several attorneys general are prepared to take legal action if the company does not intervene further.

“Although xAI has recently implemented limited measures that appear to have reduced the volume of this content, the attorneys general are demanding assurances that these safeguards are effective, durable, and consistently enforced,” the coalition wrote.

Connecticut is part of several other states that signed the letter including: North Carolina, Utah, Pennsylvania, American Samoa, Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.