650 plows, 250 utility crews ready to respond to CT snow storm

Connecticut officials say they’re ready for whatever this weekend’s predicted snowstorm will bring.

The National Weather Service is predicting up to 15 inches of snow in some parts of the state between Sunday and Monday. It’s predicted to be the largest storm the state has seen in a decade.

Governor Ned Lamont (D) said there will be 650 plows and 900 drivers ready to clear the roads, as well as 250 utility crews. He asked residents to stay home if they can.

“These guys are going to be going on 12-hour shifts,” Lamont said at a press conference with some of the drivers. “Leave them alone. Stay off the road, let them get the job done.”

The storm is part of a massive system moving across much of the country, from Texas to the Northeast.

Garrett Eucalitto leads the state Department of Transportation.

“Travel conditions are going to be treacherous and incredibly difficult on Sunday,” Eucalitto said. “With a high rate of snowfall, our plow drivers can't really do their job effectively if there are vehicles stopped on the roadside, unable to traverse. If you have no other choice than to travel during the storm, please slow down, maintain extra distance between vehicles and never crowd.”

Extremely cold temperatures are also predicted. To find a shelter or warming center, call 211 or find more information here.