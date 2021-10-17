-
Officers last year fired stun guns at blacks and Hispanics at a higher rate than at white suspects, and warned but didn't fire at white suspects at a…
On Friday, Aug. 7, a man died after a Hartford police officer used a taser to subdue him. Police said the man became combative during a medical assistance…
The deaths of black men at the hands of police have led to protests that sometimes turned violent in cities like Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore,…
The Hartford police department has responded to a video circulating on Facebook that appears to show police repeatedly hitting someone with a baton. The…
There have been five murders in the past two weeks in Hartford, Connecticut. Hartford’s deputy police chief, Brian Foley, said Thursday that the…