CT officials warn of AI-generated robocall scams

Connecticut lawmakers are warning residents to be vigilant as AI-generated robocall scams rise during the holiday season.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said the number of scam calls has been increasing in recent years due to new technology. He said AI-generated robocalls use technology that copies the voice of people consumers may know, in order to obtain money or personal information. Blumenthal said residents should be on guard for these calls.

“Fraudsters are exploiting AI impersonations and deep fakes to mimic long-lost friends or relatives with pitches or requests for information that cost consumers dearly," Blumenthal said.

In a 2025 survey by AARP, roughly 95% of people over the age of 50 reported that they received ‘Robo Calls’ in the past year. Of that group, two-thirds reported getting calls almost daily.

AARP state director Nora Duncan said on average, adults in the U.S. are getting 200 of these robocalls, illegal or unsolicited, per year. Duncan said the elderly are often specifically targeted. Residents have reported getting calls from people who they thought were real, but are actually AI-generated recreations.

“Now it's, you're practically having a conversation with your grandchild on that call, and it's an AI-generated fake,” Duncan said. “That kind of technology has advanced so much in the last few years that it’s super concerning.”

Blumenthal said he will introduce the Quiet Act, a bill that would require robocalls to notify consumers when AI is being used. He said penalties would be up to $50,000 per call. He hopes that the fee would discourage the use of AI technology for these calls.

“Now if there are billions of calls, those penalties would mount quickly by any failure to notify consumers,” Blumenthal said.