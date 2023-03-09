A Mohegan chief, U.S. Treasurer Marilynn Malerba paving the way for Indigenous women leaders

Mohegan Tribe Chief Marilynn Malerba said the women in her tribe have always been encouraged to pursue leadership. She said it is who she draws her inspiration from.

“I stand on the shoulders of our ancestors, and so we always at Mohegan, had so many strong tribal leaders,” Malerba said.

Malerba said the Council has always been very balanced in terms of male and female leadership. The women who came before her, set the stage for those that followed. Malerba was inspired by her mother, who served on the Tribal Council for 30 years. During that time the tribe regained its federal recognition. She said all of the generations since then have benefited from the work that was done.

“They talk a lot about intergenerational depression. I think tribes have intergenerational resilience because think about the female leaders that came before us. They didn't have economic development. They didn't have funds, but what they had was a belief in their own people,” Malerba said.

Last year she was appointed by President Joe Biden to be the U.S. Treasurer. Malerba’s historic nomination meant it is the first time a Native American has served in the role. When she accepted the appointment, Malerba said it was with the consideration that she would represent all tribes and it's an honor to finally have a seat at the table.

“I also believe that you should trust your own voice. And so, when you're offered an opportunity, you should take that opportunity and make sure you're using your voice in a powerful way,” Malerba said.

In 2010, Malerba made history when she became chief of the Mohegan Tribe as the first woman to serve in the tribe’s modern history. The lifetime appointment is made by the Tribe’s Council of Elders. Before becoming chief, she served on the Tribal Council including as chairwoman, and led the tribe’s Health and Human Services agency. Malerba worked as a healthcare professional and hospital administrator.

Malerba also oversees the Office of Tribal and Native Affairs which serves as the hub for tribal policy and communication. Her appointment is in efforts to develop the department’s growing relationship with tribal nations. Malerba said they are now able to reimagine the relationship between native nations and the federal government.

“It's not about casting blame, but it's about acknowledging our history, and knowing that we, as a country, can always do better,” Malerba said. “When you have tribal voices at higher levels within the government, we're able to at least ensure that people are being educated on how those policies have an impact.”

Malerba wants to encourage other young Indigenous women to trust their inner voice. She said young women seek opportunities. Learn along the way, believe in yourself and look to the people who led before you, for inspiration.

“My message to every young woman is always: Don't hold on to a plan so tightly that you miss the greatest adventure you could never have imagined ever.”

This is one of a series of stories on Indigenous women reported by Jeniece Roman during Women's History Month.