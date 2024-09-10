CT education leaders highlight 'a universe of opportunities' for students

Connecticut’s Department of Education held its annual back-to-school meeting on Tuesday. This year’s theme was “A Universe of Opportunities.”

The group of superintendents and education leaders focused on opportunities that can be provided to K-12 students to prepare them for life after school — whether it be college, military service, or straight to the workforce.

The event included a roundtable discussion with Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D), Connecticut National Guard Adjutant General Francis J. Evon, Jr., former Massachusetts Department of Education commissioner Jeffrey Riley and CT State Capital Campus CEO Dr. G. Duncan Harris.

Evon said joining the National Guard is a unique way to serve your community while qualifying for tuition waivers, healthcare and a pathway to citizenship.

“We know that military service is not for everyone, but we do think it's a great opportunity,” Evon said. “We do have careers.”

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker said the department is collaborating with universities to allow high schoolers to earn college credit.

“We've invested in this focus area via $3.8 million awarded to 89 school districts and $4 million to public and private institutions of higher education through the dual credit expansion grant to increase the percentage of students earning college credit in high school,” Russell-Tucker said.

Russell Tucker highlighted the recent news that Connecticut students had improved math and science scores last year and better attendance.

“We continue to create a supportive and enriching environment driving these positive outcomes. Our collective commitment to this work has never been more evident,” Russell-Tucker said.

One of the issues she said the department is focused on this year is diversifying the teacher workforce. Educators of color made up 11% of the workforce in 2020 — but more than half of the state’s student body are students of color.

“To address this, we are taking steps to modernize the certification process, thanks in part to recent legislation, as well as expanding our enhanced reciprocity agreements to attract qualified educators from other states, while growing our own,” Russell-Tucker said.

According to the department, there are more than 500,000 K-12 students in Connecticut. Nearly one-fifth of students have reported disabilities, one-tenth are English language learners and half qualify for free or reduced lunch.