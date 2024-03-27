Joe Lieberman, former CT senator, dies at 82

Joe Lieberman, former U.S. senator from Connecticut, has died. He was 82 years old.

His family said he died in New York City due to complications from a fall.

Lieberman served in the Senate between 1989 and 2013. He was a member of the Democratic party until his final term, when he became an independent.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who replaced Lieberman in 2013, called him "one of one."

"Connecticut is shocked by Senator Lieberman’s sudden passing," Murphy said. "In an era of political carbon copies, Joe Lieberman was a singularity. One of one. He fought and won for what he believed was right and for the state he adored. My thoughts are with Hadassah and the entire family."

Lieberman was Al Gore's running mate for the 2000 presidential election. His most recent work was with the No Labels party.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont admitted that the two didn't always see eye to eye but remained friends.

"While the senator and I had our political differences, he was a man of integrity and conviction, so our debate about the Iraq War was serious," Lamont said. "I believe we agreed to disagree on the position of principal. When the race was over, we stayed in touch as friends in the best traditions of American democracy. He will be missed.”

The funeral will be held on Friday, March 29 at Congregation Agudath Sholom in his hometown of Stamford, CT.

Statements from other Connecticut officials poured in after the news broke.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, the dean of Connecticut's congressional delegation, said she was proud to work with Lieberman on policies like repealing Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, supporting educators and public education, and bringing federal funding home to Connecticut.

"Although we often disagreed on the issues, I know our purpose for service was aligned: fighting for the hardworking families of Connecticut," DeLauro said. "(My husband) Stan was proud to work on his first campaign for the U.S. Senate and his campaign with Al Gore that won the popular vote. And Connecticut was never prouder than to see Joe run for Vice President."

“Joe Lieberman was my friend for over 50 years," U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a statement. "On world and national stages, he helped to define and frame an era of history. He was a fierce advocate, a man of deep conscience and conviction, and a courageous leader who sought to bridge gaps and bring people together. He was dedicated to family and faith, and he was a role model of public service."