Federal funds bolster social-emotional learning in Bridgeport schools

Six schools in Bridgeport will offer extended social and emotional learning to students and staff, thanks to a grant from the federal government.

The Social-Emotional Learning Community Schools Program was created to help kids cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s run by The Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership (RYASAP).

It encourages peaceful problem-solving among students and the community. According to RYASAP, the program has resolved 98% of the 791 incidents it has responded to.

Bridgeport Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David said it “aligns beautifully” with the district’s priorities.

“This is just one additional layer of support that we can give our kids and give our staff to ensure that we can communicate effectively with young people and provide them with better ways to manage conflict, to resolve those issues that they have with one another,” Levy-David said.

A $125,000 grant from the federal government will fund two additional staff members and more training for the program.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) visited Warren Harding High School on Friday morning to announce the grant.

“What we need these days is for people to get along without knives, without guns, get along by using words, by talking, by really reaching out to each other,” Blumenthal said. “And that's what social-emotional learning does.”

The program is offered at Luis Muñoz Marín, Harding, Cesar A. Batalla, Barnum, Dunbar and the Bridgeport Military Academy.

According to RYASAP, more than 560 students have been served by the program.

Harding Principal Vernon Thompson said it’s been an asset at his school.

“It’s had a significant impact on our chronic absenteeism and also our restorative work, we've decreased our suspension rates, and we currently have no referrals for expulsion,” Thompson said.

RYASAP was created in 1985. It serves the greater Bridgeport area with programming for youth, families and communities.