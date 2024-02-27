© 2024 WSHU
Ganim, Gomes face off in redo election for Bridgeport mayor

Published February 27, 2024 at 3:06 PM EST
Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim (left) and John Gomes (right).
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim (left) and John Gomes (right).

Connecticut voters once again headed to the polls on Tuesday for the redo election for Bridgeport mayor and the fourth match-up between incumbent Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes.

Polling sites are open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

Voting in Bridgeport’s mayoral election do-over is underway

By Molly Ingram

Posted February 27, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
A voting site in Broome County
Vaughn Golden
/
WSKG
A voting site in Broome County

Voting in Bridgeport’s mayoral election do-over is underway.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said her office has received a few calls about disturbances at the polls, but that she was not especially concerned.

“At one of their polling places the fire alarm went off. But every polling place has an emergency plan. I think they were only out of the building for about 5-10 minutes, and ballots were secured,” Thomas said. “We also had a couple of hearsay, like sort of third party reporting, on something that they saw. So that went to SEEC.”

According to the Gomes campaign, 2,463 absentee ballots have been returned to the Bridgeport Town Clerk as of 3 p.m. today. 3,146 were requested.

Polling sites are open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

Battle for Bridgeport mayor

By Molly Ingram

Posted February 27, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (D) and challenger John Gomes are facing off for what is expected to be the final time this election cycle today.

Bridgeport’s Democratic voters have been to the polls four times since September for this race — two primary and two general elections.

Republican David Herz is also on Tuesday’s ballot.

Results from the initial primary in September were overturned by a judge for absentee ballot fraud. Both Ganim and Gomes have accused each other of fraud during this election — they’ve also both denied involvement with fraud, though Ganim did take responsibility for September’s incident in December.

The race has gained national headlines. It’s also been cited by former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk as proof of widespread election fraud (that has been debunked by the Associated Press).

In the last week, Ganim has received high-profile endorsements from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, and Representative Jim Himes.