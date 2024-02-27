Ganim, Gomes face off in redo election for Bridgeport mayor

Vaughn Golden / WSKG A voting site in Broome County

Voting in Bridgeport’s mayoral election do-over is underway.

Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said her office has received a few calls about disturbances at the polls, but that she was not especially concerned.

“At one of their polling places the fire alarm went off. But every polling place has an emergency plan. I think they were only out of the building for about 5-10 minutes, and ballots were secured,” Thomas said. “We also had a couple of hearsay, like sort of third party reporting, on something that they saw. So that went to SEEC.”

According to the Gomes campaign, 2,463 absentee ballots have been returned to the Bridgeport Town Clerk as of 3 p.m. today. 3,146 were requested.

Polling sites are open until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.