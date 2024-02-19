United Illuminating seeks 12% rate increase

United Illuminating filed a request Friday for a $174.4 million rate adjustment that would raise its electric rates by 12%, costing an average residential customer an additional $26 a month, effective May 1.

UI / CT Mirror Communities served by United Illuminating.

The filing by the Avangrid subsidiary comes a day after a similar request by Eversource’s Connecticut Light & Power.

Both utilities are seeking to recover costs imposed by public policies, such as the so-called Millstone credit that is intended to stabilize the finances of Connecticut’s last nuclear plant and its largest source of carbon-free power.

Another major factor is the arrearage forgiveness programs mandated by the General Assembly and the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.

“While the cost increases are outside UI’s control, we understand their impact on our customers,” said Sarah Wall Fliotsos, a spokeswoman for UI.

The $174.4 million in revenue represents pass-through costs that UI is entitled to recover through a twice-a-year rate adjustment mechanism.

UI is the smaller of the state’s two investor-owned regulated electric monopolies. It serves customers in 17 communities, including two of the state’s four largest cities: New Haven and Bridgeport.