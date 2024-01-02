Blumenthal calls out United Healthcare for 'deceptive ad' on Medicare plans

Connecticut lawmakers and advocates are calling for an investigation into UnitedHealthcare for running allegedly deceptive ads to lure more than 90,000 residents into unnecessary Medicare Advantage plans.

The ads, which ran in newspapers, as well as on the radio and on television in late November and early December, claimed that people eligible for Medicaid and Medicare could unlock extra health benefits through a special plan.

But according to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the plans are not advantageous.

“What these dual eligible recipients got was the same benefits, but additional burdens,” Blumenthal said. “Pre-approval, more extensive and restricted. And networks with more limited access, and more difficult, with no additional benefits.”

Sheldon Toubman from Disability Rights Connecticut said the advertised plans are more restrictive than typical Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

“Part of the problem with the Medicare Advantage plans is they have a more narrow network than under traditional Medicare,” Toubman said. “And unfortunately, though you're also on Medicaid, if you're a dually eligible person, you then have to go only to those doctors for anything covered under Medicare.”

Blumenthal called on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to investigate the advertising and give customers the opportunity to change their plans.

“The federal authorities with responsibility should impose substantial penalties on United Healthcare for this deceptive and misleading advertising,” Blumenthal said. “And there should be an open enrollment period for those individuals who signed up for this Medicare Advantage plan.”

UnitedHealthcare has not replied to a request for comment.