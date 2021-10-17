-
The Connecticut Port Authority was hoping to receive a federal work permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week so it could continue redeveloping the State Pier in New London. But another deadline was missed.
-
A new bipartisan bill has been approved by the state Legislature to bring new oversight and transparency to the Connecticut Port Authority, and now moves…
-
Connecticut Deputy Senate Minority Leader Paul Formica has called for the resignations of every board member of the Connecticut Port Authority at their…
-
Connecticut’s Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into the Connecticut Port Authority after the State Auditor’s Office received two…
-
The Connecticut Port Authority launched a website this week to provide updates to the public on the $157 million transformation of the State…
-
The Connecticut Port Authority has tapped John Henshaw as their new executive director, following the resignation of Evan Matthews amid investigations of…
-
Connecticut lawmakers have heard testimony from former leaders of the scandal-hit state Port Authority at a second informational hearing.A former…
-
Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut lawmakers have not yet come to an agreement on a transportation infrastructure plan.Lamont spent his whole first year…
-
The latest audit of the Connecticut Port Authority was released Thursday by the state’s audit office. The report cited several areas of concern about CPA…