ClimateHaven becomes new hub for climate tech startups in CT

New Haven has a new hub for climate technology startups.

ClimateHaven, a 10,000 square-foot space in the heart of downtown New Haven, is already supporting 17 startups that are working to slow climate change.

It offers young companies the opportunity to work together, attend workshops and share resources.

ClimateHaven CEO Ryan Dings explained the company at their ribbon cutting ceremony.

“ClimateHaven is a community of climate tech entrepreneurs and the passionate people that support them,” Dings said. “More specifically, there are four parts of what we do here at ClimateHaven; incubator, accelerator, network and capital connector.”

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes, who is also on the ClimateHaven board, said the goal of the space is to encourage scientific discovery that promotes climate change solutions.

“So many of the solutions that are being developed and are going to be developed here at ClimateHaven are going to be transformative and critical to solving for some of these challenges in ways that people like me and the state government can't even imagine today,” Dykes said.

Some of the startups at ClimateHaven are turning carbon dioxide into green methanol, keeping package waste out of landfills and filtering toxic chemicals out of water.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) told the scientists that he needs help with green energy projects around the state, including electric vehicles, hydropower and wind power.

“You may have seen that right now, given supply chain issues and interest rate issues and high costs, a lot of the wind power investments are pulling back, they're not going forward,” Lamont said. “Just to give you a little North Star, if you want to think about something, tell us what we can be doing there.”

ClimateHaven hopes to support more than 70 startups as it grows.