Connecticut primaries saw low voter turnout

Twenty-six Connecticut municipalities held primary elections this week — but state officials say only 21% of registered voters participated.

Gov. Ned Lamont said Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas is not to blame. He said the candidates should be doing more to get voters to the polls.

“The turnout is historically low in primaries, and particularly low in our cities,” Lamont said. “And you got to give people a reason to get out and vote. I think we had some very good candidates this last time around. But I am discouraged.”

Voters must be registered with a party to participate in a primary.

Twelve Republican and 14 Democratic primaries were held.

According to unofficial results from the Secretary of the State’s office, only 23% of Republican voters and 21% of Democratic voters participated.

That’s compared to 27% of Democrats and 22% of Republicans who participated in the municipal primary elections in 2019.