Primary election results in Connecticut

Most of the results from Connecticut’s primary elections are in. Catch up on all the latest below.

New Haven

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker received more than 70% of the vote to win the city’s Democratic primary.

Elicker said he won all 30 of the city’s wards and received a call from challenger Liam Brennan congratulating him on his win.

"Liam called me not too long ago and congratulated me on our victory here today," Elicker told supporters and the media. "And I'm grateful that Liam threw his hat in this race and ran a spirited campaign. We talked about working together in the future to help serve our city and improve our city."

Elicker is seeking his third two-year term as mayor.

He won his first term in 2019, defeating then-incumbent Toni Harp in the Democratic primary.

Bridgeport

Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim won the Democratic primary early Wednesday morning.

At midnight, challenger and former Ganim staffer John Gomes was ahead by 300 votes. But once 2,200 absentee ballots were counted, Ganim was ahead.

Ganim is seeking his 8th term in office.

Ganim and Gomes both received third-party endorsements, and will likely face a rematch in the November general election.

Derby

The Derby Republican primary is headed for a recount.

Gino DiGiovanni, who has been charged with four federal misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, was less than 20 votes ahead of incumbent Richard Dziekan. That triggers an automatic recount.

According to the New York Times, less than 400 people voted in the primary — or around 31% of registered Republicans.

The recount is expected to take place on Friday.

Hamden

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett defeated Democratic primary challenger Walter L. Morton IV.

Garret is running for her second two-year term.

She is expected to face Republican Town Committee-endorsed Crystal Dailey in November.

West Haven

Barry Lee Cohen won the Republican mayoral primary in West Haven against Paige Weinstein.

Weinstein had been endorsed by the West Haven Republican Town Committee.

Cohen narrowly lost the mayoral election to incumbent Mayor Nancy Rossi. Rossi will not seek reelection this November.

Hartford

Arunan Arulampalam received just under 40% of the vote in Hartford, making him the Democratic primary winner. Challengers Eric Coleman and John Fonfara each won around 30% of the vote.

Arulampalam is currently the chief executive of Hartford Land Bank.

Incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin (D) is not seeking reelection.