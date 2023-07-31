© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Here’s how to get around construction delays on I-95 near East Lyme

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
The White House has warned that without more money for the federal Highway Trust Fund, which helps states pay for road and infrastructure projects, construction delays will put thousands out of work.
Seth Perlman
/
AP
Motorists will face delays and detours on I-95 starting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Motorists using I-95 in Connecticut around East Lyme will face delays and detours to their journeys for the next 6 to 8 weeks, starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The state Department of Transportation is undertaking a $148 million improvement project to the interstate near Exit 74, including rock blasting and replacing a road bridge. Spokesperson Kafi Rouse said they need motorists to pay extra attention when they’re in the area.

“Once the rock blasting starts, we need everyone to follow the detours that are in place,” she said. “Please see the crews that are out there on the highway telling you which way to go, or even to stop you and just follow the signage. So, they are all there for everyone’s safety.”

Rouse recommends motorists register to receive daily text messages, which will be sent 30 minutes prior to each blast. However, “it’s good to go ahead and look at alternate routes to get to where you’re going in general,” she said.

Rock blasting will occur twice daily between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday to help avoid busy commuter times.

Sign up for text alerts for notifications here.

Connecticut News East LymeconstructiontrafficConn. Department of Transportation
Brian Scott-Smith
An award-winning freelance reporter/host for WSHU, Brian lives in southeastern Connecticut and covers stories for WSHU across the Eastern side of the state.
