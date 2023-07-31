Here’s how to get around construction delays on I-95 near East Lyme

Motorists using I-95 in Connecticut around East Lyme will face delays and detours to their journeys for the next 6 to 8 weeks, starting Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The state Department of Transportation is undertaking a $148 million improvement project to the interstate near Exit 74, including rock blasting and replacing a road bridge. Spokesperson Kafi Rouse said they need motorists to pay extra attention when they’re in the area.

“Once the rock blasting starts, we need everyone to follow the detours that are in place,” she said. “Please see the crews that are out there on the highway telling you which way to go, or even to stop you and just follow the signage. So, they are all there for everyone’s safety.”

Rouse recommends motorists register to receive daily text messages, which will be sent 30 minutes prior to each blast. However, “it’s good to go ahead and look at alternate routes to get to where you’re going in general,” she said.

Rock blasting will occur twice daily between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday to help avoid busy commuter times.