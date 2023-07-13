HUSKY health insurance will now cover undocumented immigrants up to age 15

Connecticut is expanding its health care coverage.

Undocumented immigrants aged 15 and younger now qualify for HUSKY insurance.

Previously, kids aged 12 and under were eligible for coverage under the state’s Medicaid plan.

Advocates have called on lawmakers to expand coverage to age 26 — but Gov. Ned Lamont wants to see how the most recent expansion works.

“Most states, they don't get any medical Husky Medicaid support,” Lamont said. “We've taken it up to 12. Now we're taking up to 15. Let's see how it works. And we'll see what we do next.”

Obed Sierra is with Connecticut Students for a Dream. He said his family has suffered because they are too old for care.

“Not having access means we need to make hard decisions like deciding whether we buy medication or groceries,” Sierra said. “Lack of access to health coverage has taken a toll on my family. A family member suffered a stroke that will affect the rest of his life because we're not able to access preventive care due to his immigration status.”