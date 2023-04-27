Connecticut attorney general calls on PURA to regulate United Illuminating

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is calling on the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority to exercise more control over United Illuminating.

The power company wants to raise their rates as much as 8% over the next three years. The company cited subsidized dog walking for employees working from home, “loyalty” bonuses for staff, and advertising and membership fees, as reasons for the rate increases.

Tong called on PURA to reject the proposal.

“On September 9, 2022 — at a time when its customers were struggling to afford their skyrocketing electric bills—UI filed a bloated, unsupported proposal to increase its electric distribution rates by $136.5 million over the next three years. During the next seven months of administrative litigation before PURA, the Company failed to meet its burden to justify its exorbitant rate increase proposals,” Attorney General Tong said.

He also asked PURA to fine UI because they have not cleared environmental toxins from English Station in New Haven.

The site is contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), a known carcinogen, heavy metals and other contaminants, according to Tong.

English Station was an oil-fired power plant until the 1990s. UI was expected to finish removing toxic and blighted material from the site in 2019.

Tong said UI has made little progress, and the site has been left accessible to vandalism.

He asked PURA to fine UI $2 million a year until the station is clean.

PURA “should send a message that this continued delay will no longer be tolerated. UI’s continued failure to make reasonable progress is not an accident—it represents a deliberate corporate policy of indifference to the residents of New Haven, the state, and to this authority,” Tong said.