10 years after Sandy Hook, Lamont pushes for tighter gun restrictions in Connecticut

As Connecticut commemorates 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Governor Ned Lamont is proposing stricter gun control measures.

He plans to call on lawmakers to close loopholes in the state’s assault weapon ban in next year’s legislative session.

“Those high-capacity assault type weapons probably have no place in my mind in public spaces," Lamont said. "That's something I’d like to work through with the legislature and see if we can tighten that up a little bit."

The proposal would be similar to one he introduced in the last session, that lawmakers did not take action on.

That proposal also makes it easier for police to confiscate "ghost guns."