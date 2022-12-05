Episode 1: “In the Midst of That Morning”

In the preamble to our series, two students and a mother remember the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — now, 10 years ago.

Please be advised that this episode contains details from the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on December 14. It recounts the experiences of students and parents who chose to share their stories of that day, and it involves discussion of gun violence. Those who could be affected by this, or don’t wish to hear it, may wish to skip to the next episode.