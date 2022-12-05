© 2022 WSHU
Still Newtown

Episode 1: “In the Midst of That Morning”

Published December 5, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Josh Joseph
WSHU

In the preamble to our series, two students and a mother remember the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting — now, 10 years ago.

Please be advised that this episode contains details from the events of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on December 14. It recounts the experiences of students and parents who chose to share their stories of that day, and it involves discussion of gun violence. Those who could be affected by this, or don’t wish to hear it, may wish to skip to the next episode.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
